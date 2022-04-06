Record (LON:REC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $76.16

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.16 ($1.00) and traded as low as GBX 69.56 ($0.91). Record shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.96), with a volume of 29,538 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £133.37 million and a P/E ratio of 19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 76.09.

Record Company Profile (LON:REC)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

