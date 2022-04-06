MimbleWimbleCoin Price Down 13.2% This Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $113.01 million and approximately $136,055.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $10.44 or 0.00024009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.33 or 0.00265348 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00013144 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004715 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $288.58 or 0.00663949 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 75.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,828,921 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

