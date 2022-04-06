Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.00. Raytheon Technologies reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.85.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.46. 5,250,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,600,284. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $76.07 and a fifty-two week high of $104.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $146.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

