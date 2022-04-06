Analysts Set Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Target Price at $24.83

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.61. 664,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,802. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $26.90.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $49.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. Analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.