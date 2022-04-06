Kevin Hettrich Sells 46,285 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Rating) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $989,110.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 9th, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $731,765.85.
  • On Thursday, February 3rd, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $753,982.65.

QS traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,926,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,555,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a current ratio of 47.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 9.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $51.57.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on QS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About QuantumScape (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

