Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $716,181.29 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $716,181.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58.

Shares of SQ traded down $7.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.77. The stock had a trading volume of 20,933,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,101,625. The firm has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.39 and a beta of 2.31. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.72 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.07 and a 200 day moving average of $173.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 56.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 58.8% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Square from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.85.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

