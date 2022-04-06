CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Peter Maag Sells 10,000 Shares

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $328,100.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $420,700.00.

Shares of CDNA stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.25. 427,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,191. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.52. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $27.87 and a 1-year high of $96.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 0.68.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 2,183.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.80.

CareDx Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

