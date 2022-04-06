Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Sells 10,772 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $163.27. 920,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,805. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.27. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.40.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
