Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Sells 10,772 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $163.27. 920,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,805. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.27. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.40.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

