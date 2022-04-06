Insider Selling: Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 18,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $267,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 24,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $354,240.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $1,490,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 30,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 79,200 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,098,504.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 15,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $209,850.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $876,600.00.

Dorian LPG stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,384. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.17. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 27.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 410.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 500,378 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 429,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 187,089 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 1,177.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 129,860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 401,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 102,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Dorian LPG (Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.