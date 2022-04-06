Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CFO Sells $2,678,000.00 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,678,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $38.12. 753,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,708. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $98.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.66.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRZE. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter worth about $1,087,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $6,173,000. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

