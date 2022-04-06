BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (DMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 2nd

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMBGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of DMB stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 54,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,183. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $17.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMB. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

See Also

Dividend History for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DMB)

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.