BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (DMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 2nd

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of DMB stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 54,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,183. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $17.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMB. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

