Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.13

Shares of Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.13 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.87 ($0.05). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.95 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,899,359 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £45.45 million and a PE ratio of 5.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.13.

Get Ariana Resources alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a GBX 0.18 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd.

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ariana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.