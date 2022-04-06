Linde (ETR:LIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $277.91

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €277.91 ($305.40) and traded as high as €292.45 ($321.37). Linde shares last traded at €291.40 ($320.22), with a volume of 487,517 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($329.67) price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($359.34) target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($354.95) target price on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €345.00 ($379.12) target price on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €303.25 ($333.24).

Get Linde alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is €270.64 and its 200-day moving average is €278.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.73.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.