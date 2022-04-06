Savills (LON:SVS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,336.48

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,336.48 ($17.53) and traded as low as GBX 1,099 ($14.41). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,137 ($14.91), with a volume of 270,413 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 11.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,246.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,334.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 55.40 ($0.73) per share. This is a positive change from Savills’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Savills’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

