Brokerages Anticipate MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. MVB Financial posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MVB Financial.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $36.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MVBF. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MVB Financial from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on MVB Financial in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company.

MVB Financial stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.35. 35,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,737. MVB Financial has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $45.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVBF. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MVB Financial by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in MVB Financial by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 539,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 170,794 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MVB Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in MVB Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 85,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MVB Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MVB Financial (Get Rating)

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MVB Financial (MVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.