ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Tops $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $8.73 million and $1.46 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011218 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.10 or 0.00235702 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000092 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

