0Chain Trading 6.4% Higher This Week (ZCN)

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. 0Chain has a total market cap of $26.91 million and approximately $122,940.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001271 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00021715 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

