USDK (USDK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $105.38 Million

USDK (USDK) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a market cap of $28.58 million and approximately $105.38 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00045879 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,201.54 or 0.07319067 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,747.00 or 1.00010337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00050789 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

