Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Volta (VLTA)

Volta (NYSE: VLTA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/5/2022 – Volta Inc – Class A had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $12.50 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Volta Inc – Class A was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

3/28/2022 – Volta Inc – Class A had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Volta Inc – Class A was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

3/28/2022 – Volta Inc – Class A was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

NYSE:VLTA traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,909,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91. Volta Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $14.34.

Get Volta Inc alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Volta Inc – Class A by 413.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,823,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,941 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,729,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,616,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter worth $6,829,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,488,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.