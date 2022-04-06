Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Volta (VLTA)

Volta (NYSE: VLTA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/5/2022 – Volta Inc – Class A had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $12.50 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2022 – Volta Inc – Class A was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.
- 3/28/2022 – Volta Inc – Class A had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2022 – Volta Inc – Class A was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.
NYSE:VLTA traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,909,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91. Volta Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $14.34.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Volta Inc – Class A by 413.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,823,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,941 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,729,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,616,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter worth $6,829,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,488,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
