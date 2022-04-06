bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.19

Shares of bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 2676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ING Group downgraded bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on bpost NV/SA from €9.00 ($9.89) to €8.50 ($9.34) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised bpost NV/SA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, bpost NV/SA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10.

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

