Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,604.13

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,604.13 ($21.04) and traded as high as GBX 1,625 ($21.31). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 1,625 ($21.31), with a volume of 2,142,173 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($22.56) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.23) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.23) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,658.89 ($21.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of £28.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,685.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,605.31.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

