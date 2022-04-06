RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 157,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,882. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 507,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,118,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

