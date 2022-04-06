Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.63

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.63 and last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 428131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

JBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Janus International Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 0.52.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 5.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBI. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,547,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,059 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,972,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,835,000. Finally, CMC Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,667,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

