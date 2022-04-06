Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.44

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.44 and last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 79511 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.72.

About Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY)

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

