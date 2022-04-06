EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.26

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.26 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 31.85 ($0.42). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 30.75 ($0.40), with a volume of 10,523,084 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of £595.01 million and a P/E ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66.

In other EnQuest news, insider John Winterman purchased 200,000 shares of EnQuest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,459.02).

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

