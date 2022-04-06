Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

NYSE:PHD traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,685. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 52.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 25,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

