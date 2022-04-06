Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.29

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 350010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATASY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atlantia from €18.70 ($20.55) to €18.90 ($20.77) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

