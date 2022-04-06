Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.70. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 71,447 shares.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.30 target price on Anaconda Mining and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Anaconda Mining alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of C$122.61 million and a PE ratio of -16.83.

Anaconda Mining ( TSE:ANX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.64 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Anaconda Mining Inc. will post 0.0405634 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total value of C$48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 510,000 shares in the company, valued at C$408,000. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $72,450.

Anaconda Mining Company Profile (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.