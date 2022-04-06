Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.70. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 71,447 shares.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.30 target price on Anaconda Mining and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of C$122.61 million and a PE ratio of -16.83.
In other news, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total value of C$48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 510,000 shares in the company, valued at C$408,000. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $72,450.
Anaconda Mining Company Profile (TSE:ANX)
Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.
