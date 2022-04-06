TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.66

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.66 and traded as high as C$5.91. TeraGo shares last traded at C$5.90, with a volume of 4,888 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of TeraGo from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$113.48 million and a P/E ratio of -7.12.

TeraGo ( TSE:TGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.70 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

TeraGo Company Profile (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

