Xion Finance (XGT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $152,371.94

Xion Finance (XGT) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Xion Finance has a total market cap of $152,371.94 and approximately $3,203.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xion Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00046114 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,222.47 or 0.07348514 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,842.37 or 0.99978040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00051236 BTC.

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

