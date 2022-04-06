Tether Gold (XAUT) Price Tops $1,926.24 on Exchanges

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Tether Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $1,926.24 or 0.04392586 BTC on popular exchanges. Tether Gold has a market cap of $203.31 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tether Gold has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold (XAUT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 105,549 coins. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

