América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on América Móvil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

América Móvil stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,203. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.95. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). América Móvil had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.97 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,280,000 after buying an additional 1,483,194 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,245,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,849,000 after buying an additional 826,605 shares during the period. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

