Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,702 ($48.55).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SXS shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.34) price objective on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,980 ($52.20) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.46) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,380 ($57.44) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Get Spectris alerts:

In other news, insider Derek Harding acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,545 ($33.38) per share, for a total transaction of £101,800 ($133,508.20).

LON SXS traded down GBX 34.43 ($0.45) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,490.57 ($32.66). 472,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,834. Spectris has a 52-week low of GBX 2,371 ($31.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,167 ($54.65). The firm has a market cap of £2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 8.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,922.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,423.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 48.80 ($0.64) per share. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

About Spectris (Get Rating)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.