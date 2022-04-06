Centaur Market Capitalization Reaches $1.72 Million (CNTR)

Centaur (CNTR) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, Centaur has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Centaur has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $530,858.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centaur alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00035715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00104659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,061,875,000 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.