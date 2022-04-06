Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) to post sales of $183.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $183.00 million to $183.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full year sales of $762.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $760.90 million to $763.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $828.65 million, with estimates ranging from $827.60 million to $829.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CCC Intelligent Solutions.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29,971.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCCS stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.69. 674,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

