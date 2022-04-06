Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $140 million-$142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.93 million.Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.220-$-0.200 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CXM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of CXM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.39. 557,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,688. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $228,198.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,530,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 24,170 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 55.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

