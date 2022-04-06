Zacks: Analysts Expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to Announce -$0.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTXGet Rating) will report ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Travere Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.96) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.31) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.37) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

NASDAQ TVTX traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,686. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $31.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.21.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $46,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $205,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,569 shares of company stock worth $915,264 over the last ninety days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 397,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 56,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

