Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to Post -$0.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.70) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE JMIA traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.17. 5,373,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,755. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 432.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 15,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

