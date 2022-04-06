Analysts Anticipate Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) to announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Park Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS.
NYSE:PK traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.88. 2,958,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,154,878. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.04.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.06%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 169,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Park Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)
Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.
