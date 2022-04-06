Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AYRWF. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ayr Wellness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Shares of AYRWF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 158,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,256. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91. Ayr Wellness has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ayr Wellness will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ayr Wellness (Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ayr Wellness (AYRWF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.