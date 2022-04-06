Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.
CRL traded down $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $251.30 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23.
In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $333,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.
About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
