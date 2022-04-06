Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

CRL traded down $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $251.30 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $333,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

