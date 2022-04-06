-$0.04 EPS Expected for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings. 9 Meters Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 9 Meters Biopharma.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, CEO John Temperato purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 86,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $50,141.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 815.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,274,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 662.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 450,588 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTR traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,417. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.55.

About 9 Meters Biopharma (Get Rating)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

