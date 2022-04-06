freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on freenet from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of freenet to €27.50 ($30.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of freenet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on freenet from €29.00 ($31.87) to €27.00 ($29.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get freenet alerts:

FRTAF stock remained flat at $$26.00 on Wednesday. freenet has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average of $24.77. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.