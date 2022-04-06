Brokerages Expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Datto’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Datto posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.16 million. Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%.

MSP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Datto in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

In related news, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 29,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $825,217.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $126,466.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,565,178 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datto during the fourth quarter valued at about $742,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Datto by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Datto by 258.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 207,300 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Datto during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Datto during the third quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSP traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $28.51. 853,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,122. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60. Datto has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.47, a PEG ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

