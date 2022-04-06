Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Kintara Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kintara Therapeutics.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51,144 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Kintara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kintara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kintara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 94,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KTRA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. 175,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,256. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62. Kintara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

