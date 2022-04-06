$33.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $33.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.91 billion to $33.74 billion. Verizon Communications posted sales of $32.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year sales of $135.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.15 billion to $139.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $138.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.78 billion to $142.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $53.20. The company had a trading volume of 28,616,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,656,266. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $223.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,884,917,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Verizon Communications by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,817 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $508,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

