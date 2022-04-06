$116.10 Million in Sales Expected for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) to report sales of $116.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.70 million. Momentive Global reported sales of $102.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full year sales of $504.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $495.00 million to $518.79 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $571.85 million, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $578.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Momentive Global.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

MNTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Momentive Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

In other Momentive Global news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $67,759.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $59,418.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Momentive Global by 44.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Momentive Global by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $16.84. 1,732,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Momentive Global has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

