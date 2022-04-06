Unifty (NIF) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.96 Million

Unifty (NIF) traded up 50% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. Unifty has a total market cap of $26.22 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unifty has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One Unifty coin can now be bought for $15.09 or 0.00034394 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unifty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00046371 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.18 or 0.07344904 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,933.02 or 1.00113648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00050963 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NIFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.