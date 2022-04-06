Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.65. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 98,008 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.