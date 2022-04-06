Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to Announce -$0.67 EPS

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) will post ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.57). Castle Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 294.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.80). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSTL. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded down $9.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.20. The stock had a trading volume of 377,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.70.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $401,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 68,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,314 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 143.6% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 84.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $113,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.