Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to Announce -$0.67 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) will post ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.57). Castle Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 294.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.80). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Castle Biosciences.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSTL. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded down $9.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.20. The stock had a trading volume of 377,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.70.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $401,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 68,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,314 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 143.6% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 84.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $113,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.